Cathay Pacific starting late-October 2020 plans to resume codeshare partnership with Air Niugini, as the latter scheduled to resume Port Moresby – Hong Kong route. Air Niugini initially operates this route once weekly from 28OCT20.
PX008/CX6898 POM1500 – 1935HKG 763 3
PX019/CX6899 HKG2045 – 0530+1POM 763 3
The pair last offered joint service (including codeshare) until early-1980s.
Cathay Pacific resumes Air Niugini codeshare partnership from late-Oct 2020
Posted
