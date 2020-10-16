Aeroflot Russian Airlines in this week’s schedule update restored 3rd weekly Moscow Sheremetyevo – New York JFK flight, tentatively scheduled from 25OCT20 to 20NOV20. The 3rd weekly flight operates on Fridays, with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.
SU102 SVO1405 – 1630JFK 77W 257
SU103 JFK1820 – 1145+1SVO 77W 257
Aeroflot Nov 2020 New York operations as of 15OCT20
