Uganda Airlines to expand Regional network in 4Q20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Uganda Airlines in Northern winter 2020/21 season intends to expand regional operation, as the airline plans to add service to Kinshasa from November, followed by following destinations in December: Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar and Mombasa.

Various travel restrictions and current market conditions may impact the airline’s planned operation, including effective dates. All service listed below is operated by CRJ900 aircraft.

Entebbe – Dar es Salaam eff 01DEC20 Nonstop sector reduces from 5 to 1 weekly  (Overall for Dar es Salaam increases from 5 to 7 weekly)
UR320 EBB0900 – 1050DAR CRJ 7
UR321 DAR0900 – 1050EBB CRJ 7

Entebbe – Dar es Salaam – Kilimanjaro – Entebbe eff 01DEC20 3 weekly
UR334 EBB1100 – 1250DAR1330 – 1435JRO CRJ 6
UR334 EBB1200 – 1350DAR1430 – 1535JRO CRJ 2
UR334 EBB1400 – 1550DAR1630 – 1735JRO CRJ 4

UR335 DAR1330 – 1435JRO1515 – 1630EBB CRJ 6
UR335 DAR1430 – 1535JRO1615 – 1730EBB CRJ 2
UR335 DAR1630 – 1735JRO1815 – 1930EBB CRJ 4

Entebbe – Kinshasa eff 01NOV20 3 weekly
UR880 EBB0600 – 0700FIH CRJ 5
UR880 EBB1410 – 1510FIH CRJ 27

UR881 FIH0800 – 1300EBB CRJ 5
UR881 FIH1610 – 2110EBB CRJ 27

Entebbe – Nairobi eff 01DEC20 Nonstop sector increases from 11 to 13 weekly (Overall service for Nairobi increases from 11 to 16 weekly)
UR202 EBB0600 – 0715NBO CRJ x67
UR202 EBB0800 – 0915NBO CRJ 67
UR204 EBB2100 – 2215NBO CRJ x4

UR203 NBO0745 – 0900EBB CRJ x67
UR203 NBO0945 – 1100EBB CRJ 67
UR205 NBO2245 – 0001+1EBB CRJ x4

Entebbe – Nairobi – Mombasa – Entebbe eff 04DEC20 3 weekly
UR206 EBB1100 – 1215NBO1245 – 1345MBA CRJ 1
UR206 EBB1500 – 1615NBO1645 – 1745MBA CRJ 5
UR206 EBB1900 – 2015NBO2045 – 2145MBA CRJ 7

UR207 NBO1245 – 1345MBA1425 – 1615EBB CRJ 1
UR207 NBO1645 – 1745MBA1825 – 2015EBB CRJ 5
UR207 NBO2045 – 2145MBA2225 – 0015+1EBB CRJ 7

Entebbe – Zanzibar – Dar es Salaam – Entebbe eff 02DEC20 3 weekly
UR320 EBB0800 – 0950ZNZ1035 – 1105DAR CRJ 1
UR320 EBB1400 – 1530ZNZ1635 – 1705DAR CRJ 35

UR321 ZNZ1035 – 1105DAR CRJ 1
UR321 ZNZ1635 – 1705DAR CRJ 35

Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

Request your copy of the Economic Impact Study to learn more about the long-term growth effects your airport or destination can benefit from by hosting World Routes in 2023, the next available hosting year for World Routes.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.