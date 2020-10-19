Uganda Airlines to expand Regional network in 4Q20

Uganda Airlines in Northern winter 2020/21 season intends to expand regional operation, as the airline plans to add service to Kinshasa from November, followed by following destinations in December: Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar and Mombasa.



Various travel restrictions and current market conditions may impact the airline’s planned operation, including effective dates. All service listed below is operated by CRJ900 aircraft.



Entebbe – Dar es Salaam eff 01DEC20 Nonstop sector reduces from 5 to 1 weekly (Overall for Dar es Salaam increases from 5 to 7 weekly)

UR320 EBB0900 – 1050DAR CRJ 7

UR321 DAR0900 – 1050EBB CRJ 7



Entebbe – Dar es Salaam – Kilimanjaro – Entebbe eff 01DEC20 3 weekly

UR334 EBB1100 – 1250DAR1330 – 1435JRO CRJ 6

UR334 EBB1200 – 1350DAR1430 – 1535JRO CRJ 2

UR334 EBB1400 – 1550DAR1630 – 1735JRO CRJ 4



UR335 DAR1330 – 1435JRO1515 – 1630EBB CRJ 6

UR335 DAR1430 – 1535JRO1615 – 1730EBB CRJ 2

UR335 DAR1630 – 1735JRO1815 – 1930EBB CRJ 4



Entebbe – Kinshasa eff 01NOV20 3 weekly

UR880 EBB0600 – 0700FIH CRJ 5

UR880 EBB1410 – 1510FIH CRJ 27



UR881 FIH0800 – 1300EBB CRJ 5

UR881 FIH1610 – 2110EBB CRJ 27



Entebbe – Nairobi eff 01DEC20 Nonstop sector increases from 11 to 13 weekly (Overall service for Nairobi increases from 11 to 16 weekly)

UR202 EBB0600 – 0715NBO CRJ x67

UR202 EBB0800 – 0915NBO CRJ 67

UR204 EBB2100 – 2215NBO CRJ x4



UR203 NBO0745 – 0900EBB CRJ x67

UR203 NBO0945 – 1100EBB CRJ 67

UR205 NBO2245 – 0001+1EBB CRJ x4



Entebbe – Nairobi – Mombasa – Entebbe eff 04DEC20 3 weekly

UR206 EBB1100 – 1215NBO1245 – 1345MBA CRJ 1

UR206 EBB1500 – 1615NBO1645 – 1745MBA CRJ 5

UR206 EBB1900 – 2015NBO2045 – 2145MBA CRJ 7



UR207 NBO1245 – 1345MBA1425 – 1615EBB CRJ 1

UR207 NBO1645 – 1745MBA1825 – 2015EBB CRJ 5

UR207 NBO2045 – 2145MBA2225 – 0015+1EBB CRJ 7



Entebbe – Zanzibar – Dar es Salaam – Entebbe eff 02DEC20 3 weekly

UR320 EBB0800 – 0950ZNZ1035 – 1105DAR CRJ 1

UR320 EBB1400 – 1530ZNZ1635 – 1705DAR CRJ 35



UR321 ZNZ1035 – 1105DAR CRJ 1

UR321 ZNZ1635 – 1705DAR CRJ 35