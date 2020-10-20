Delta NS21 International operation changes as of 18OCT20

Delta Air Lines in the last few weeks filed additional changes to International network for Northern summer 2021 season, effective 28MAR21. Certain routes listed below has been reported previously, specified service resumption date was not mentioned. Information listed below is based on listing as of 18OCT20.



Atlanta – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 1 daily 767-400ER (Previous plan: 767-300ER)

Atlanta – Johannesburg – Cape Town – Atlanta 7 weekly A350-900XWB (Previous plan: 5 weekly)

Atlanta – Lagos 1 daily A330-200 (Previous plan: 4 weekly)

Atlanta – London Heathrow 1 daily A330-300 (Previous plan: 2 daily 767-400ER)

Atlanta – Munich eff 01MAY21 1 daily 767-400ER

Atlanta – Stuttgart eff 01MAY21 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 767-300ER operating

Boston – Edinburgh eff 27MAY21 Service resumption, 4 weekly 767-300ER (Previously listed as cancelled; 1 daily 757 scheduled Pre-COVID19 NS20)

Cincinnati – Paris CDG eff 02MAY21 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 4 weekly. 767-300ER operating

New York JFK – Accra 1 daily 767-300ER (Previous plan: 4 weekly, 5 weekly from 26MAY21)

New York JFK – Amsterdam 2 daily A330-300 (Previous plan: 1 daily each A330-300/-900neo)

New York JFK – Dakar Increase from 2 to 4 weekly, 767-300ER operating (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

New York JFK – Lagos 1 daily A330-200 (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

New York JFK – Nice eff 01MAY21 1 daily A330-200 (767-400ER scheduled Pre-COVID19 NS20)

New York JFK – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 767-400ER (Previous plan: A330-300; 767-400ER scheduled Pre-COVID19 NS20)

New York JFK – Tel Aviv 2 daily A330-300 (Previous plan: 1 daily each A330-300/-900neo)

New York JFK – Venice eff 01MAY21 1 daily 767-300ER

Seattle – Amsterdam 1 daily A330-300 (Previous plan: A330-900neo; 2 daily scheduled for Pre-COVID19 NS20)



Previously reported:

Atlanta – Amsterdam 3 daily A330-300

Atlanta – Barcelona Service resumes 01MAY21, 1 daily 767-300ER (A330-200/-300 scheduled Pre-COVID19 NS20)

Atlanta – Bogota 1 daily 767-300ER

Atlanta – Brussels Service remains cancelled in NS21

Atlanta – Cartagena 1 weekly 737-800

Atlanta – Dublin eff 01MAY21 767-300ER replaces A330-300, 1 daily (5 weekly 01MAY21 – 26MAY21)

Atlanta – Dusseldorf Service remains cancelled in NS21

Atlanta – Frankfurt 767-400ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily (5 weekly 30MAR21 – 21APR21)

Atlanta – Lima 1 daily 767-300ER

Atlanta – Madrid Service resumes on 01MAY21, 1 daily 767-300ER

Atlanta – Milan Malpensa Service remains cancelled in NS21

Atlanta – Paris CDG 2 daily A330-300

Atlanta – Quito 1 daily 757

Atlanta – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 1 daily 767-300ER

Atlanta – Rome 1 daily A330-300 (2 daily scheduled Pre-COVID19 NS20)

Atlanta – Santiago de Chile 1 daily 767-400ER

Atlanta – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily A330-300

Atlanta – Seoul Incheon 1 daily A350-900XWB

Atlanta – Shanghai Pu Dong Service remains cancelled in NS21

Atlanta – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily A350-900XWB

Atlanta – Venice Service remains cancelled in NS21

Atlanta – Zurich Service remains cancelled in NS21

Boston – Amsterdam 1 daily A330-300 (2 daily scheduled Pre-COVID19 NS20)

Boston – Dublin 767-300ER replaces A330-300, 1 daily

Boston – Lisbon Service remains cancelled in NS21

Boston – London Heathrow 1 daily 767-400ER

Boston – Paris CDG 1 daily 767-400ER (2 daily scheduled Pre-COVID19 NS20)

Detroit – Amsterdam 3 daily A330-300 (4 daily scheduled Pre-COVID19 NS20)

Detroit – Beijing Daxing Service remains cancelled in NS21

Detroit – Frankfurt Service resumes on 01MAY21, 1 daily 767-400ER replaces A330-200

Detroit – London Heathrow 1 daily 767-400ER (2 daily scheduled Pre-COVID19 NS20)

Detroit – Munich Service remains cancelled in NS21

Detroit – Nagoya Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-200 operating

Detroit – Paris CDG 1 daily A330-300 (2 daily scheduled Pre-COVID19 NS20)

Detroit – Rome Service remains cancelled in NS21

Detroit – Seoul Incheon 1 daily A350-900XWB

Detroit – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily A350-900XWB

Detroit – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily A350-900XWB

Honolulu – Nagoya Service remains cancelled in NS21

Honolulu – Osaka Kansai Service remains cancelled in NS21

Honolulu – Tokyo Haneda 767-300ER replaces A330-300, 1 daily

Indianapolis – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NS21

Los Angeles – Amsterdam Seasonal service remain cancelled in S21

Los Angeles – Paris CDG 1 daily A330-300

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily A350-900XWB

Los Angeles – Sydney 1 daily A350-900XWB

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily A350-900XWB

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Amsterdam 2 daily A330-300 (3 daily scheduled Pre-COVID19 NS20)

Minneapolis/St. Paul – London Heathrow 1 daily 767-400ER

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Paris CDG A330-300 replaces 767-300ER, 1 daily (A330-300 scheduled Pre-COVID19 NS20)

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Reykjavik Keflavik Service remains cancelled in NS21

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Seoul Incheon A330-200 replaces A350-900XWB, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Tokyo Haneda Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

New York JFK – Athens 1 daily A330-300 (2 daily from 27MAY21)

New York JFK – Barcelona 767-300ER replaces A330-300, 1 daily

New York JFK – Berlin Service remains cancelled in NS21

New York JFK – Bogota 1 daily 757

New York JFK – Brussels 1 daily 767-400ER

New York JFK – Copenhagen Seasonal service remain cancelled in S21

New York JFK – Dublin 767-300ER replaces A330-300, 1 daily

New York JFK – Edinburgh Service resumes on 30APR21, 767-300ER replaces 757, 1 daily

New York JFK – Frankfurt 767-400ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily

New York JFK – Glasgow Service remains cancelled in NS21

New York JFK – Lisbon 767-300ER replaces 757, 1 daily (767 scheduled Pre-COVID19 NS20)

New York JFK – London Heathrow 2 daily 767-400ER (3 daily scheduled Pre-COVID19 NS20)

New York JFK – Madrid 1 daily 767-300ER

New York JFK – Milan Malpensa 1 daily A330-300

New York JFK – Mumbai Service remains cancelled in NS21

New York JFK – Paris CDG 2 daily 767-400ER (A330-300 scheduled Pre-COVID19 NS20)

New York JFK – Prague Service remains cancelled in NS21

New York JFK – Reykjavik Keflavik Service resumes on 01MAY21, 767-300ER replaces 757, reduces from 7 to 5 weekly

New York JFK – Rome 1 daily A330-300 (New 2nd daily service with A330-300 from 27MAY21. In Pre-COVID19 NS20, this route was scheduled 1 daily)

New York JFK – Shannon Service remains cancelled in NS21

New York JFK – Zurich 1 daily 767-400ER

Orlando – Amsterdam Service remains cancelled in NS21

Portland OR – Amsterdam Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330-200 operating

Portland OR – London Heathrow Service remains cancelled in NS21 (Previously reported, this route was closed for reservation)

Portland OR – Tokyo Haneda Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-200 operating

Raleigh/Durham – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 767-300ER operating

Salt Lake City – Amsterdam 1 daily 767-300ER

Salt Lake City – London Heathrow Service remains cancelled in NS21

Salt Lake City – Paris CDG 1 daily 767-3000ER

Seattle – Beijing Daxing 1 daily A330-900neo

Seattle – Osaka Kansai Service remains cancelled in NS21

Seattle – Paris CDG 1 daily A330-300

Seattle – Seoul Incheon 1 daily A330-900neo

Seattle – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily A330-900neo

Seattle – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily A330-900neo

Seoul Incheon – Manila 1 daily A330-900neo