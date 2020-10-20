AirAsia 4Q20 Malaysia domestic network additions

By Jim Liu

Posted

AirAsia in November and December 2020 plans to add various domestic routes, including selected service resumptions. Planned network additions as follow.

Johor Bahru – Bintulu eff 11DEC20 3 weekly
Johor Bahru – Kota Bharu eff 08DEC20 3 weekly (Service resumption since August 2015)
Langkawi – Ipoh eff 11DEC20 3 weekly
Langkawi – Kota Bharu eff 08DEC20 3 weekly
Langkawi – Kuching eff 13NOV20 3 weekly (Service resumption since June 2018; Previously reported)
Penang – Kota Bharu eff 08DEC20 3 weekly
Penang – Sibu eff 08DEC20 3 weekly