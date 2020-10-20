AirAsia in November and December 2020 plans to add various domestic routes, including selected service resumptions. Planned network additions as follow.
Johor Bahru – Bintulu eff 11DEC20 3 weekly
Johor Bahru – Kota Bharu eff 08DEC20 3 weekly (Service resumption since August 2015)
Langkawi – Ipoh eff 11DEC20 3 weekly
Langkawi – Kota Bharu eff 08DEC20 3 weekly
Langkawi – Kuching eff 13NOV20 3 weekly (Service resumption since June 2018; Previously reported)
Penang – Kota Bharu eff 08DEC20 3 weekly
Penang – Sibu eff 08DEC20 3 weekly
AirAsia 4Q20 Malaysia domestic network additions
