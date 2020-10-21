Cyprus Airways during the month of November 2020 schedules following service, operating on regular basis with Airbus A319 aircraft. Additional changes remain highly possible, pending on latest travel restrictions.
Larnaca – Athens 2 weekly
Larnaca – Irakleion 1 weekly
Larnaca – Moscow Domodedovo 1 weekly
Cyprus Airways Nov 2020 operations as of 18OCT20
Posted
Cyprus Airways during the month of November 2020 schedules following service, operating on regular basis with Airbus A319 aircraft. Additional changes remain highly possible, pending on latest travel restrictions.