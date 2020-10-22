Mexican carrier Aeromar in the OAG has filed charter schedules between Cancun and Cuba, on board ATR72 aircraft. Based on schedule listing as of 18OCT20, proposed charter service covers the following.
Cancun – Cayo Coco eff 20DEC20 1 weekly ATR72
Cancun – Havana eff 12NOV20 4 weekly ATR72
Cancun – Santa Clara eff 05DEC20 1 weekly ATR72
Cancun – Varadero eff 13NOV20 1 weekly ATR72
Aeromar preliminary Cuba charter operations in 4Q20
