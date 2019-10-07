Air India in winter 2019/20 season plans to launch Amritsar – London Stansted route, as the airline filed 3 weekly service from 31OCT19. Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner will operate this route.
AI165 ATQ0310 – 0630STN 788 146
AI166 STN0805 – 2150ATQ 788 4
AI166 STN0915 – 2230ATQ 788 6
AI166 STN0920 – 2230ATQ 788 1
Air India adds Amritsar – London Stansted service from late-Oct 2019
