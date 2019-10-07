Jetstar Airways from March 2020 is adding new service to Margaret River Region, with the offering of Melbourne – Busselton route. From 25MAR20, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly.
JQ900 MEL0800 – 0905BQB 320 136
JQ901 BQB0940 – 1610MEL 320 136
Jetstar adds Busselton service from March 2020
Posted
Jetstar Airways from March 2020 is adding new service to Margaret River Region, with the offering of Melbourne – Busselton route. From 25MAR20, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly.