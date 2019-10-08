Asiana Airlines W19 Taiwan service changes as of 07OCT19

Asiana Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed additional changes for service to Taiwan, effective from 27OCT19. Latest adjustment as follows.
Seoul Incheon – Kaohsiung eff 27OCT19 Service converts to regular operation, instead of scheduled charter. 1 daily A321
OZ717 ICN1635 – 1830KHH 321 D
OZ718 KHH1930 – 2320ICN 321 D
From 24NOV19, operational aircraft moves to A320, which shifting operational schedules.
OZ717 ICN1200 – 1355KHH 320 467
OZ717 ICN1240 – 1435KHH 320 x467
OZ718 KHH1455 – 1850ICN 320 46
OZ718 KHH1600 – 2000ICN 320 x467
OZ718 KHH1600 – 2120ICN 320 7
OZ718 On Day x467 operates following from 03FEB20:
OZ718 KHH1715 – 2115ICN 320 x467
Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan Additional aircraft changes
OZ713/714 eff 27OCT19 767-300ER replaces A321
OZ711/712 Expanded A380 operation, now scheduled as
27OCT19 – 12DEC19 Daily
13DEC19 – 10JAN20 Day x36
12JAN20 – 18FEB20 Daily
20FEB20 – 27MAR20 Day x36
