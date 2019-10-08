Asiana Airlines W19 Taiwan service changes as of 07OCT19

Asiana Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed additional changes for service to Taiwan, effective from 27OCT19. Latest adjustment as follows.



Seoul Incheon – Kaohsiung eff 27OCT19 Service converts to regular operation, instead of scheduled charter. 1 daily A321

OZ717 ICN1635 – 1830KHH 321 D

OZ718 KHH1930 – 2320ICN 321 D



From 24NOV19, operational aircraft moves to A320, which shifting operational schedules.

OZ717 ICN1200 – 1355KHH 320 467

OZ717 ICN1240 – 1435KHH 320 x467



OZ718 KHH1455 – 1850ICN 320 46

OZ718 KHH1600 – 2000ICN 320 x467

OZ718 KHH1600 – 2120ICN 320 7



OZ718 On Day x467 operates following from 03FEB20:

OZ718 KHH1715 – 2115ICN 320 x467



Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan Additional aircraft changes

OZ713/714 eff 27OCT19 767-300ER replaces A321

OZ711/712 Expanded A380 operation, now scheduled as

27OCT19 – 12DEC19 Daily

13DEC19 – 10JAN20 Day x36

12JAN20 – 18FEB20 Daily

20FEB20 – 27MAR20 Day x36