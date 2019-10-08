Finnair S20 Tokyo service changes

Finnair at the launch of summer 2020 season is adjusting service to Tokyo. From 29MAR20, 1 of 2 daily Helsinki – Tokyo Narita service will move to Helsinki – Tokyo Haneda, on board Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft. Existing AY071/072 service for Tokyo Narita will be discontinued from the same date (Helsinki departure).



Planned service to Tokyo Haneda is subject to slot allocation.



AY061 HEL0050 – 1615HND 359 D

AY073 HEL1745 – 0905+1NRT 359 D



AY062 HND0135 – 0530HEL 359 D

AY074 NRT1100 – 1500HEL 359 D