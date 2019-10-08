LOT Polish Airlines from August 2020 is launching new route to the US, which sees the airline operates Warsaw – San Francisco route. The carrier’s 9th route to the US will commence on 05AUG20, with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operates 4 times a week.
LO035 WAW1135 – 1430SFO 788 15
LO037 WAW1720 – 2015SFO 788 36
LO036 SFO1625 – 1300+1WAW 788 15
LO038 SFO2210 – 1845+1WAW 788 36
LOT Polish Airlines adds San Francisco service from August 2020
Posted
LOT Polish Airlines from August 2020 is launching new route to the US, which sees the airline operates Warsaw – San Francisco route. The carrier’s 9th route to the US will commence on 05AUG20, with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operates 4 times a week.