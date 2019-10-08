LOT Polish Airlines adds San Francisco service from August 2020

LOT Polish Airlines from August 2020 is launching new route to the US, which sees the airline operates Warsaw – San Francisco route. The carrier’s 9th route to the US will commence on 05AUG20, with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operates 4 times a week.



LO035 WAW1135 – 1430SFO 788 15

LO037 WAW1720 – 2015SFO 788 36



LO036 SFO1625 – 1300+1WAW 788 15

LO038 SFO2210 – 1845+1WAW 788 36