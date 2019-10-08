Shenzhen Airlines adds Wuxi – Sapporo service from Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Shenzhen Airlines from November 2019 is adding new route to Hokkaido in Japan, as the airline filed schedules for Wuxi – Sapporo New Chitose route. From 01NOV19, Boeing 737-900 operates this route on daily basis,

ZH8061 WUX1020 – 1455CTS 739 D
ZH8062 CTS1630 – 1915WUX 739 D