Shenzhen Airlines from November 2019 is adding new route to Hokkaido in Japan, as the airline filed schedules for Wuxi – Sapporo New Chitose route. From 01NOV19, Boeing 737-900 operates this route on daily basis,
ZH8061 WUX1020 – 1455CTS 739 D
ZH8062 CTS1630 – 1915WUX 739 D
Shenzhen Airlines adds Wuxi – Sapporo service from Nov 2019
