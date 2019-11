SAS S20 Short-Haul network changes as of 08OCT19

SAS in summer 2020 season is introducing various Short-Haul routes, including service resumptions. Planned network addition as follows.



Aarhus – Alicante 30JUN20 – 04AUG20 1 weekly A320neo

Aarhus – Chania 02JUL20 – 06AUG20 1 weekly A320neo

Bergen – Barcelona 27JUN20 – 08AUG20 2 weekly 737-700/-800 (Service resumption since summer 2018)

Copenhagen – Bari 29JUN20 – 07AUG20 2 weekly A320

Copenhagen – Haugesund 28JUN20 – 09AUG20 3 weekly CRJ900 (CityJet)

Copenhagen – Rhodes 29JUN20 – 07AUG20 2 weekly A320neo

Copenhagen – Tivat 01JUL20 – 08AUG20 2 weekly A320neo/321

Copenhagen – Zadar 30JUN20 – 08AUG20 2 weekly CRJ900 (CityJet)

Kristiansand – Malaga 02JUL20 – 06AUG20 1 weekly A320neo (Service resumption since summer 2017)

Oslo – London Stansted 28JUN20 – 07AUG20 4 weekly 737-700/-800

Oslo – Valencia 29JUN20 – 07AUG20 2 weekly 737-700 (Service resumption since summer 2013)

Oslo – Venice 27JUN20 – 08AUG20 1 weekly CRJ900 (CityJet; service resumption since August 2014)



Other adjustment:

Copenhagen – St. Petersburg Service scheduled from 12JUN20 for summer season from 12JUN20 to 07AUG20, 5 weekly A320/321. SAS last operated this route in summer season in 2017 (currently scheduled as Christmas/New Year service only)

Kalmar – Ronneby Service extended into summer season, on/after 28MAR20. Service increases from 1 to 2 weekly, with CityJet CRJ900 aircraft

Oslo – Kiev Borispil Service extended into summer season, on/after 28MAR20. 3 weekly 737-800



Selected service increase :

Oslo – Brussels eff 30MAR20 Increase from 12 to 15 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Beirut eff 14JUN20 Service extended beyond this date, increase from 2 to 4 weekly until 09AUG20

Stockholm Arlanda – Luxembourg eff 28MAR20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, CityJet CRJ900 operating



Selected routes are currently not listed in summer 2020 season, however they may re-appear in future schedule updates.