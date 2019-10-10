flyBe updates W19 Embraer E195 operations

flyBe in recent weeks filed additional changes to its planned Embraer E195 operation. Latest adjustment sees the E195 aircraft scheduled until 05JAN20, instead of 31JAN20.



Birmingham – Amsterdam Last E195 flight on 02JAN20

Birmingham – Belfast City Last E195 flight on 09NOV19

Birmingham – Dusseldorf Last E195 flight on 05JAN20

Birmingham – Edinburgh Last E195 flight on 28NOV19

Birmingham – Paris CDG Last E195 flight on 05JAN20 (Overall last E195 service)

Birmingham – Stuttgart Last E195 flight on 29NOV19