flyBe files additional service suspensions in W19

flyBe in recent weeks filed additional changes to its winter 2019/20 operation, as the airline discontinues additional 7 routes. Latest route cancellations include the following.
Birmingham – Hamburg Last flight 25OCT19
Birmingham – Hannover Last flight 20OCT19
Glasgow – East Midlands Last flight 25OCT19
Glasgow – Manchester Last flight 26OCT19
Isle of Man – London Heathrow Last flight 26OCT19
London City – Dusseldorf Last flight 25OCT19
Manchester – Toulouse Last flight 26OCT19
Following service suspended during selected period in winter 2019/20:
Birmingham – Berlin Tegel Service suspended from 27OCT19 to 13FEB20
Birmingham – Lyon Service suspended from 27OCT19 to 14FEB20 (Except 28DEC19 – 05JAN20)
Birmingham – Milan Malpensa Service suspended from 27OCT19 to 30JAN20
