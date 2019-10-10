Air Senegal Cabo Verde serivce changes from late-Oct 2019

Air Senegal at the launch of winter 2019/20 season is adjusting service to Cabo Verde, as the airline focuses on Dakar – Praia route. From 27OCT19, the airline will introduce 5th weekly flight, while all service operates nonstop in both directions. Operational aircraft will switch from Airbus A319 to ATR72, and service to Ilha do Sal will be discontinued.

HC207 DSS1000 – 1100RAI AT7 x26
HC208 RAI1145 – 1445DSS AT7 x26

