Vietnam Airlines in winter 2019/20 season is reducing Ho Chi Minh City – Taipei Taoyuan route, currently served twice daily. From 27OCT19, the airline will operate one daily flight with Airbus A321 aircraft, as the airline cancels VN572/573 service.
VN570 SGN1640 – 2110TPE 321 D
VN571 TPE0745 – 1025SGN 321 D
Vietnam Airlines reduces Ho Chi Minh City – Taipei service in W19
