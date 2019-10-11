EGYPTAIR earlier this month further expands codeshare partnership with Lufthansa, covering the latter’s service to France and Poland. Following codeshare routes went into effect approximately from 09OCT19 (or earlier).
EGYPTAIR operated by Lufthansa
Frankfurt – Nice
Frankfurt – Warsaw
Munich – Nice
Munich – Warsaw
EGYPTAIR further expands Lufthansa codeshare from Oct 2019
