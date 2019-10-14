KLM S20 Long-Haul changes as of 11OCT19

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines last week filed latest update to its planned summer 2020 long-haul service, effective from 29MAR20. Latest adjustment as of 11OCT19 as follows.



Amsterdam – Abu Dhabi eff 29MAR20 A330-200 operates 5 weekly, replacing A330-200/-300 mix. 6th weekly from 29SEP20

Amsterdam – Accra eff 29MAR20 777-300ER service increases from 4 to 5 weekly (Day x25, 772 on Day 25)

Amsterdam – Bangalore eff 29MAR20 787-9 continues to operate 3 weekly, replacing previously filed -10

Amsterdam – Beijing Capital eff 29MAR20 777-200ER continues to operate 1 daily, replacing 787-9

Amsterdam – Boston

04MAY20 – 22JUN20 Day 1 operated by A330-200, replacing -300

05MAY20 – 22SEP20 Increase from 4 to 5 weekly



Amsterdam – Calgary A330-300/777-200ER mix replaced by A330-200/-300

29MAR20 – 02MAY20 332 Day 37 333 Day x37

03MAY20 – 30JUN20 332 Day 3 333 Day x3

01JUL20 – 24OCT20 333 Daily (777-200ER previously scheduled from 31MAY20 to 19SEP20)



Amsterdam – Chicago O’Hare eff 29MAR20 Planned 787-9 operation increases from 4 to 7 weekly, replacing previously planned 4 weekly 787-9 and 3 weekly 777-200ER

Amsterdam – Curacao

01MAR20 – 01JUN20 747-400PAX continues to operate this route, replacing 787-10, 1 daily

eff 02JUN20 787-10 replaces 747-400 on Day 247



Amsterdam – Dammam – Muscat eff 29MAR20 A330-200 operates 5 weekly, replacing A330-200/-300 mix

Amsterdam – Delhi eff 29MAR20 787-10 operation increases from 5 to 7 weekly, replacing previously planned 5 weekly -10 and 2 weekly -9

Amsterdam – Dubai eff 29MAR20 787-10 service increases from previously filed 3 weekly to 4 weekly (4 weekly 787-10 and 3 weekly 777-200ER)

29MAR20 – 27SEP20 787-10 service operates 4 weekly instead of previously filed 3 (777-200ER operates 3 weekly)

eff 28SEP20 787-10 operates daily



Amsterdam – Houston eff 29MAR20 787-9 operates daily, replacing previously filed 777-200ER and 787-9/-10

Amsterdam – Kigali – Entebbe – Amsterdam eff 29MAR20 A330-200 operates 1 daily, replacing A330-200/-300 mix

Amsterdam – Kuwait City – Bahrain eff 29MAR20 A330-200 operates 6 weekly, replacing A330-200/-300 mix

Amsterdam – Lagos A330-200/-300 mix replaced by A330-300/777-200ER

29MAR20 – 17MAY20 333 Day x357 772 Day 357

18MAY20 – 24OCT20 772 Daily



Amsterdam – Luanda – Windhoek eff 31MAR20 A330-300 replaces -200, 2 weekly

Amsterdam – Minneapolis/St. Paul A330-200 replaces A330-300 on 1-2 of 4 weekly flights

29MAR20 – 02JUL20 332 Day 25 333 Day 47

03JUL20 – 23OCT20 332 Day 2 333 Day 457



Amsterdam – Mumbai eff 29MAR20 A330 replaces previously planned 787-9/-10. Planned increase from 3 to 4 weekly unchanged

29MAR20 – 28SEP20 332 Day 2 (from AMS) 333 Day 357 (from AMS)

29SEP20 – 24OCT20 333 Day x146



Amsterdam – Nairobi 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 787-10 continues to operate during this period, instead of previously filed 747-400/-400COMBI (787-10 operates daily for entire S20)

Amsterdam – New York JFK

KL641/642 Previously filed A330-300 aircraft for entire S20 season revised to following

29MAR20 – 03MAY20 333 Day x146 789 Day 146

04MAY20 – 16MAY20 332 Day 2 333 Day 357 772 Day 146

17MAY20 – 27JUN20 332 Day 26 789 Day x26

28JUN20 – 24OCT20 333 Day 26 789 Day x26



KL645/646 777-200ER replaces 787-9 during following (This flight operates on Day x7 29MAR20 – 06JUN20)

30MAR20 – 04MAY20 Day 16

05MAY20 – 20MAY20 Day x47

21MAY20 – 01JUN20 Day x7

03JUN20 – 24OCT20 Day x27



KL643/644 Revised operational aircraft

29MAR20 – 03MAY20 74E Day x15 789 Day 15

04MAY20 – 24OCT20 74E Day x4 772 Day 4



Amsterdam – San Francisco eff 29MAR20 787-10 operates all 12 weekly flights, instead of previously filed 7 weekly 787-10 and 5 weekly 777-200ER

Amsterdam – Shanghai Pu Dong Minor modification for KL895/896 service (departure days based on AMS departure)

29MAR20 – 03MAY20 772 Day 1 77W Day x1

04MAY20 – 17JUL20 77W Daily

18JUL20 – 26JUL20 77W Day x146 789 Day 146

27JUL20 – 02AUG20 77W Daily

03AUG20 – 12AUG20 77W Day x146 789 Day 146

13AUG20 – 24OCT20 77W Daily



Amsterdam – Toronto Revision to Boeing 747-400 and Boeing 787-10 service

KL691/692

30MAY20 – 31MAY20 74E Day x136 744 Day 136

01JUN20 – 24OCT20 744 Day 247 789 Day x247 (747-400 previously scheduled daily during this period)



KL695/696 787-10 previously scheduled in May 2020 only extended to October 2020, 3 weekly

30MAY20 – 01MAY20 747-400COMBI

04MAY20 – 23OCT20 787-10 (787-9 previously scheduled from 01JUN20)



Amsterdam – Vancouver eff 29MAR20 A330-300/777-300ER operating, replacing 777-200ER/-300ER. A330-300 operates Day x257, 777-300ER on Day 257

Amsterdam – Washington Dulles eff 29MAR20 Planned daily 787-10 service postponed to late-September 2020. For majority of S20, service operated by 777-200ER and 787

29MAR20 – 27APR20 789 Day x246 781 Day 246

28APR20 – 01JUN20 789 Day 135 781 Day x135

02JUN20 – 27SEP20 772 Day x135 781 Day 135

28SEP20 – 24OCT20 781 Daily



Previously reported changes:

Amsterdam – Austin eff 04MAY20 3 weekly A330-300, new route

Amsterdam – Havana eff 03MAY20 Service converts to seasonal, 4 weekly service suspended from this date

Amsterdam – Las Vegas eff 04APR20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating

Amsterdam – Los Angeles Aircraft changes

KL601/602

29MAR20 – 02MAY20 74E Day 257 789 Day x257

eff 03MAY20 772 Day x35 789 Day 35 (Except selected dates in May 2020)



KL603/604 777-200ER replaces 777-200ER/787-9 in S19