AirAsia X from late-November 2019 plans to increase Kuala Lumpur – Busan service, as the airline adds 7th weekly flight on Tuesdays. The new flight commences on 26NOV19, with Airbus A330-300 aircraft.
D7518 KUL0205 – 0905PUS 333 x2
D7518 KUL0235 – 0935PUS 333 2
D7519 PUS1035 – 1555KUL 333 x2
D7519 PUS1105 – 1625KUL 333 2
AirAsia X increases Busan service from Nov 2019
