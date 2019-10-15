Turkish Airlines adds new A330-200 Africa routes in S20

Turkish Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to add Airbus A330-200 aircraft on selected routes to Africa, replacing Boeing 737 aircraft. Planned additional A330-200 service to Africa includes the following.
Istanbul – Abuja eff 10AUG20 A330-200 replaces 737-800 on 3 of 7 weekly flights
TK623 IST1810 – 2245ABV 332 137
TK623 IST1850 – 2330ABV 73H x137
TK624 ABV0015 – 0835IST 332 124
TK624 ABV0025 – 0850IST 73H x124
Istanbul – N’Djamena – Kinshasa – Istanbul eff 12MAY20 A330-200 replaces 737-800, 3 weekly
TK590 IST1250 – 1705NDJ1820 – 2105FIH2235 – 0825+1IST 332 247
