Air India revises Mumbai – Hong Kong service in 4Q19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air India in recent schedule update once again filed service changes for its planned Mumbai – Hong Kong route. Inaugural flight is now scheduled on 28OCT19, instead of 27OCT19. The airline now schedules 3 weekly flights initially, instead of 7, from 28OCT19 to 27NOV19, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

AI316 BOM0820 – 1635HKG 788 137
AI311 HKG1800 – 2150BOM 788 137

Planned daily service is now scheduled from 28NOV19.

