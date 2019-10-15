Fiji Airways and Finnair at the launch of Northern winter 2019/20 season plans reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering service between Fiji and Finland, via 3rd points. Planned codeshare routes from 27OCT19 as follow.
Fiji Airways operated by Finnair
Helsinki – Singapore
Finnair operated by Fiji Airways
Nadi – Hong Kong
Nadi – Singapore
Nadi – Tokyo Narita
Additional codeshare routes to be added in the future.
Fiji Airways / Finnair plans codeshare partnership from late-Oct 2019
Posted
Fiji Airways and Finnair at the launch of Northern winter 2019/20 season plans reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering service between Fiji and Finland, via 3rd points. Planned codeshare routes from 27OCT19 as follow.