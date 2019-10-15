Fiji Airways / Finnair plans codeshare partnership from late-Oct 2019

Fiji Airways and Finnair at the launch of Northern winter 2019/20 season plans reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering service between Fiji and Finland, via 3rd points. Planned codeshare routes from 27OCT19 as follow.



Fiji Airways operated by Finnair

Helsinki – Singapore



Finnair operated by Fiji Airways

Nadi – Hong Kong

Nadi – Singapore

Nadi – Tokyo Narita



Additional codeshare routes to be added in the future.