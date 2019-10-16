Etihad expands TAP Air Portugal codeshares from late-Oct 2019

Etihad Airways at the launch of Northern winter 2019/20 season plans to expand codeshare partnership with TAP Air Portugal, covering additional 10 routes operated by the latter.
From 27OCT19, planned codeshare routes include the following.
ETIHAD operated by TAP Air Portugal
Lisbon – Alicante
Lisbon – Banjul
Lisbon – Budapest
Lisbon – Casablanca
Lisbon – Conakry
Lisbon – Florence
Lisbon – London Gatwick
Lisbon – Luanda
Lisbon – Valencia
Porto – London Gatwick
