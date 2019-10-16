Eastar Jet adds Macau service from Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Eastar Jet from November 2019 plans to offer service to Macau, as the airline opened Seoul Incheon – Macau bookings in the last few weeks. From 01NOV19, the airline will initially operate this route 7 weekly, switching to 6 weekly from December 2019.

ZE521 ICN1155 – 1445MFM 738 x16
ZE521 ICN1155 – 1430MFM 738 16

ZE522 MFM1520 – 1955ICN 738 16
ZE522 MFM1555 – 1955ICN 738 x16

Service operates 6 weekly (Day x3) from 04DEC19.

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.