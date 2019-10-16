Eastar Jet adds Macau service from Nov 2019

Eastar Jet from November 2019 plans to offer service to Macau, as the airline opened Seoul Incheon – Macau bookings in the last few weeks. From 01NOV19, the airline will initially operate this route 7 weekly, switching to 6 weekly from December 2019.



ZE521 ICN1155 – 1445MFM 738 x16

ZE521 ICN1155 – 1430MFM 738 16



ZE522 MFM1520 – 1955ICN 738 16

ZE522 MFM1555 – 1955ICN 738 x16



Service operates 6 weekly (Day x3) from 04DEC19.