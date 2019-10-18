Emirates this week announced Airbus A380 operation on Dubai – Cairo route, scheduled from 27OCT19 on regular basis. The 3-class A380 aircraft will operate this route 4 times weekly on EK923/924. Previously reported, the airline is increasing service from 21 to 25 weekly, starting 28OCT19.
EK927 DXB0810 – 1025CAI 77W D
EK921 DXB1200 – 1415CAI 77L x257
EK923 DXB1500 – 1715CAI 388 x123
EK923 DXB1500 – 1715CAI 77W 123
EK925 DXB2050 – 2305CAI 77W D
EK926 CAI0045 – 0615DXB 77W D
EK928 CAI1225 – 1745DXB 77W D
EK922 CAI1615 – 2135DXB 77L x257
EK924 CAI1920 – 0050+1DXB 388 x123
EK924 CAI1920 – 0050+1DXB 77W 123
Emirates adds A380 Cairo service from late-Oct 2019
