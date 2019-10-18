Garuda Indonesia extends A330-900neo Amsterdam service to March 2020

Garuda Indonesia earlier this week filed additional updates to its Denpasar – Medan Kuala Namu – Amsterdam route, as the airline extended Airbus A330-900neo operating schedule until 28MAR20 (previously listed as selected dates in December 2019). First A330-900neo service remain unchanged on 11DEC19 (from Indonesia), and it’ll be operating on alternating flights with the A330-200.



GA088 DPS2025 – 2315KNO2355 – 0730+1AMS 330 x1

GA089 AMS1105 – 0600+1KNO0640+1 – 1105+1DPS 330 x2