Sundair S20 operations as of 18OCT19

Sundair in recent weeks outlined its planned summer 2020 operation, including various network adjustment. Planned changes as follow.



Berlin Tegel – Beirut 01JUL20 – 23SEP20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly

Berlin Tegel – Bourgas Service operates 1 weekly from 01JUL20 to 30SEP20, compared to 25JUN19 – 30JUL19 in S19

Berlin Tegel – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 1 weekly service not offered in S20

Berlin Tegel – Iraklerion Service operates 1 weekly instead of 2 in S19

Berlin Tegel – Kos eff 07MAY20 New route, 1 weekly

Berlin Tegel – Rhodes eff 02MAY20 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly

Berlin Tegel – Varna 22JUN20 – 21SEP20 New route, 1 weekly

Bremen – Antalya Service operates 1 weekly instead of 3 in S19

Bremen – Fuerteventura Service operates 2 weekly instead of 1 in S19

Bremen – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 2 weekly service not offered in S20

Bremen – Irakleion Service operates 3 weekly instead of 1 in S19

Bremen – Palma Mallorca Service operates 4 weekly instead of 3 in S19

Bremen – Rhodes Service operates 2 weekly instead of 1 in S19

Dresden – Antalya Service operates 3 weekly instead of 4 in S19

Dresden – Fuerteventura eff 07MAY20 New route, 1 weekly

Dresden – Hurghada Service extends to year-round, 2 weekly from 02MAY20

Dresden – Palma Mallorca eff 02MAY20 New route, 3 weekly

Dresden – Varna 18MAY20 – 26SEP20 New route, 1 weekly (2 weekly 06JUN20 – 24AUG20)

Kassel – Antalya 2 weekly service not offered in S20

Kassel – Hurghada Service operates 1 weekly instead of 2 in S19

Kassel – Palma Mallorca Service operates 4 weekly instead of 5 in S19

Kassel – Rhodes eff 07MAY20 New route, 1 weekly



For Bremen, majority of its schedule listing was effective 31AUG19.