Wizz Air expands A321neo network in S20

Wizz Air in summer 2020 season plans Airbus A321neo network expansion, as additional 6 routes to receive the 239-seater aircraft service, reflected in recent schedule update.



Budapest – Birmingham eff 31MAR20 3 weekly (Day 246)

Budapest – Brussels eff 01JUN20 6 weekly (7 weekly from 19SEP20)

Budapest – Ibiza 06JUN20 – 12SEP20 1 weekly (Day 6), replace 321ceo

Budapest – Liverpool eff 31MAR20 3 weekly (Day 246)

Budapest – Palma Mallorca 06JUN20 – 12SEP20 1 weekly (Day 6)

Budapest – Thessaloniki eff 02JUN20 2 weekly (Day 26)



Following routes to be operated by A321neo in winter 2019/20 season will be maintained in summer 2020 season, despite 9-week suspension in the 2nd quarter:

Budapest – Larnaca eff 27OCT19 2 weekly (Except 27MAR20 – 31MAY20. 4 weekly from 01JUN20)

Budapest – Nice eff 28OCT19 2 weekly (Except 28MAR20 – 01JUN20. 3 weekly from 02JUN20)