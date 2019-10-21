Thai VietJet Air adds Udon Thani service from Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Thai VietJet Air in late-November 2019 plans to add new service at Udon Thani, where the airline schedules service to Bangkok and Chiang Rai. Planned schedule as follows.

Udon Thani – Bangkok Suvarnabhumi eff 25NOV19 10 weekly A320
VZ201 UTH0910 – 1020BKK 320 D
VZ203 UTH2120 – 2230BKK 320 247

VZ200 BKK0730 – 0840UTH 320 D
VZ202 BKK1625 – 1735UTH 320 247

Udon Thani – Chiang Rai eff 26NOV19 3 weekly A320
VZ406 UTH1810 – 1915CEI 320 247
VZ407 CEI1945 – 2050UTH 320 247

