Nouvelair Tunisie in summer 2020 season plans to offer 2 new scheduled regular service, including Brussels and Strasbourg. Planned operational schedules with Airbus A320 aircraft as follows.
Tunis – Brussels 31MAR20 – 12SEP20 3 weekly A320
BJ396 TUN0700 – 1030BRU 320 6
BJ396 TUN0715 – 1045BRU 320 2
BJ384 TUN0755 – 1125BRU 320 1
BJ397 BRU1130 – 1255TUN 320 6
BJ397 BRU1145 – 1310TUN 320 2
BJ385 BRU1225 – 1350TUN 320 1
Tunis – Strasbourg 01APR20 – 11SEP20 3 weekly A320
BJ584 TUN0840 – 1155SXB 320 3
BJ528 TUN1215 – 1530SXB 320 1
BJ528 TUN1315 – 1630SXB 320 5
BJ585 SXB1255 – 1400TUN 320 3
BJ529 SXB1630 – 1735TUN 320 1
BJ529 SXB1730 – 1835TUN 320 5
Nouvelair Tunisie schedules new regular routes in S20
