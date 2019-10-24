Yakutia in winter 2019/20 season is adding 3 domestic routes, reflected in recent schedule update. Planned operation includes the following.
Moscow Vnukovo – Mineralnye Vody eff 29OCT19 2 weekly 737-800
R3479 VKO1000 – 1210MRV 73H 25
R3480 MRV1410 – 1630VKO 73H 25
Moscow Vnukovo – Novokuznetsk eff 17JAN20 2 weekly 737-800
R3773 VKO2250 – 0705+1NOZ 73H 57
R3774 NOZ0810 – 0905VKO 73H 16
Yakutsk – Ekaterinburg – Kazan eff 27OCT19 1 weekly 737-700
R3457 YKS1220 – 1345SVX1505 – 1425KZN 73W 7
R3458 KZN1555 – 1910SVX2035 – 0530+1YKS 73W 7
Yakutia W19 Domestic network additions
