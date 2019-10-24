AirAsia X plans Okinawa launch in Jan 2020

AirAsia X in the first quarter of 2020 plans to launch service to Okinawa, where it plans to operate Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan – Okinawa route. Based on the airline’s schedule listing, the airline plans to operate 4 weekly flights from 22JAN20. Reservation to open in the next few days.



D7384 KUL0735 – 1220TPE1320 – 1555OKA 330 1

D7384 KUL0735 – 1220TPE1320 – 1600OKA 330 357



D7385 OKA1655 – 1735TPE1850 – 2340KUL 330 1

D7385 OKA1730 – 1810TPE1910 – 0005+1KUL 330 5

D7385 OKA1740 – 1820TPE1925 – 0015+1KUL 330 7

D7385 OKA1750 – 1830TPE2120 – 0210+1KUL 330 3



Planned operational schedule and launch date remains subject to change.



EDIT as of 1230GMT: AirAsia has removedthe schedule listing from its website. The airline's social media team from Taiwan earlier responded to this story claiming the schedule appeared on its website was incorrect.



