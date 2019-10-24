T'Way Air adds Jeju – Hong Kong from Dec 2019

Korean low-cost carrier T’Way Air starting December 2019 is adding Jeju – Hong Kong service, where the airline scheduled 3 weekly flights. The airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft will operate this route from 20DEC19.

TW193 CJU2200 – 0030+1HKG 737 5
TW193 CJU2200 – 0050+1HKG 737 7
TW193 CJU2215 – 0045+1HKG 737 3

TW194 HKG0235 – 0635CJU 737 146


