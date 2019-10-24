Red Wings adds Istanbul service from Nov 2019

Russian carrier Red Wings from November 2019 plans to 6 routes to Istanbul, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. With the exception of Ufa, the other 5 routes are currently listed for the month of November 2019 only in the OAG schedules.



Ekaterinburg – Istanbul 04NOV19 – 28NOV19 2 weekly A321

WZ3035 SVX0535 – 0800IST 321 14

WZ3036 IST2135 – 0335+1SVX 321 37



Kazan – Istanbul 03NOV19 – 27NOV19 2 weekly A321

WZ3037 KZN0450 – 0820IST 321 7

WZ3037 KZN1600 – 1945IST 321 3



WZ3038 IST1110 – 1425KZN 321 3

WZ3038 IST2320 – 0250+1KZN 321 6



Moscow Domodedovo – Istanbul 02NOV19 – 30NOV19 3 weekly A321

WZ3029 DME1540 – 1850IST 321 246

WZ3030 IST0900 – 1215DME 321 24

WZ3030 IST0930 – 1245DME 321 6



Rostov-on-Don – Istanbul 01NOV19 – 29NOV19 2 weekly A321

WZ3033 ROV1300 – 1510IST 321 15

WZ3034 IST0900 – 1110ROV 321 15



St. Petersburg – Istanbul 01NOV19 – 30NOV19 2 weekly A321

WZ3031 LED0430 – 0830IST 321 36

WZ3032 IST2230 – 0235+1LED 321 25



Ufa – Istanbul eff 07NOV19 1 weekly A321

WZ3039 UFA0455 – 0650IST 321 4

WZ3040 IST2125 – 0255+1UFA 321 4