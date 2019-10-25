Air France W19 Bamako / Abidjan aircraft changes as of 24OCT19

Air France in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for Paris CDG – Bamako – Abidjan route, from 10FEB20. Based on latest adjustment, the A350-900XWB once again operates this route, replacing 777-200ER. The 777 is scheduled to replace A350 from 09DEC19 to 09FEB20.
AF520 CDG1010 – 1440BKO1550 – 1725ABJ 359 D
AF521 ABJ1940 – 2120BKO2335 – 0605+1CDG 359 D
