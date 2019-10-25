LEVEL (Anisec) recently filed additional changes to Vienna – London Gatwick service. Originally set to resume on 27OCT19, the airline has closed reservation for this route. The airline previously filed 1 daily A320/321 service for winter season.
VK6054 VIE0950 – 1110LGW 321 7
VK6054 VIE0950 – 1110LGW 320 x7
VK6055 LGW1155 – 1515VIE 321 7
VK6055 LGW1155 – 1515VIE 320 x7
LEVEL removes planned Vienna – London service resumption from late-Oct 2019
