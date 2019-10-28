Turkish Airlines Mongolia service adjustment from Jan 2020

Turkish Airlines in the second-half of winter 2019/20 season plans to adjust service to Mongolia, currently operates Istanbul – Bishkek – Ulan Baatar with Boeing 737-900ER. From 01JAN20, the Star Alliance carrier will operate nonstop Istanbul – Ulan Baatar service with Airbus A330-200 aircraft.



The airline operates this route 3 times weekly.



TK362 IST1955 – 0920+1ULN 332 135

TK363 IST1050 – 1430IST 332 246



Service operated by A330-300 with operational day changes from 29MAR20. Overall service for Istanbul – Bishkek sector will be revised from 12 to 11 weekly.