SAS 737-600 Oct/Nov 2019 operations as of 25OCT19

SAS in the last few weeks once again updated planned Boeing 737-600 operation. Planned final 737-600 passenger service on 30NOV19 remains unchanged.



The following is planned 737-600 operation between 28OCT19 and 30NOV19, as of 25OCT19.

Stockholm Arlanda – Åre/Östersund Various dates until 23NOV19

Stockholm Arlanda – Amsterdam 27NOV19 / 28NOV19

Stockholm Arlanda – Angelholm Various dates until 26NOV19 (from ARN)

Stockholm Arlanda – Athens 03NOV19

Stockholm Arlanda – Brussels 14NOV19

Stockholm Arlanda – Copenhagen 04NOV19 / 14NOV19 (from ARN)

Stockholm Arlanda – Frankfurt 28OCT19 / 03NOV19 / 24NOV19

Stockholm Arlanda – Gothenburg Various dates until 29NOV19

Stockholm Arlanda – Helsinki 11NOV19 / 12NOV19 / 14NOV19

Stockholm Arlanda – Kiruna 10NOV19

Stockholm Arlanda – Krakow 17NOV19 / 24NOV19

Stockholm Arlanda – Lulea Various dates until 25NOV19

Stockholm Arlanda – Malmo Various dates until 27NOV19

Stockholm Arlanda – Manchester 30OCT19 / 31OCT19

Stockholm Arlanda – Munich 22NOV19

Stockholm Arlanda – Nice 04NOV19

Stockholm Arlanda – Oslo Various dates until 30NOV19, including final 737-600 service SK600 from Stockholm to Oslo

Stockholm Arlanda – Prague 15NOV19

Stockholm Arlanda – Ronneby Various dates until 29NOV19 (ARN departure)

Stockholm Arlanda – St. Petersburg 30OCT19 / 13NOV19 / 15NOV19

Stockholm Arlanda – Skelleftea Various dates until 28NOV19

Stockholm Arlanda – Sundsvall Various dates until 29NOV19

Stockholm Arlanda – Umea Various dates until 27NOV19

Stockholm Arlanda – Zurich 05NOV19 / 06NOV19 / 13NOV19 / 15NOV19