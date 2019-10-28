SAS 737-600 Oct/Nov 2019 operations as of 25OCT19

SAS in the last few weeks once again updated planned Boeing 737-600 operation. Planned final 737-600 passenger service on 30NOV19 remains unchanged.
The following is planned 737-600 operation between 28OCT19 and 30NOV19, as of 25OCT19.
Stockholm Arlanda – Åre/Östersund Various dates until 23NOV19
Stockholm Arlanda – Amsterdam 27NOV19 / 28NOV19
Stockholm Arlanda – Angelholm Various dates until 26NOV19 (from ARN)
Stockholm Arlanda – Athens 03NOV19
Stockholm Arlanda – Brussels 14NOV19
Stockholm Arlanda – Copenhagen 04NOV19 / 14NOV19 (from ARN)
Stockholm Arlanda – Frankfurt 28OCT19 / 03NOV19 / 24NOV19
Stockholm Arlanda – Gothenburg Various dates until 29NOV19
Stockholm Arlanda – Helsinki 11NOV19 / 12NOV19 / 14NOV19
Stockholm Arlanda – Kiruna 10NOV19
Stockholm Arlanda – Krakow 17NOV19 / 24NOV19
Stockholm Arlanda – Lulea Various dates until 25NOV19
Stockholm Arlanda – Malmo Various dates until 27NOV19
Stockholm Arlanda – Manchester 30OCT19 / 31OCT19
Stockholm Arlanda – Munich 22NOV19
Stockholm Arlanda – Nice 04NOV19
Stockholm Arlanda – Oslo Various dates until 30NOV19, including final 737-600 service SK600 from Stockholm to Oslo
Stockholm Arlanda – Prague 15NOV19
Stockholm Arlanda – Ronneby Various dates until 29NOV19 (ARN departure)
Stockholm Arlanda – St. Petersburg 30OCT19 / 13NOV19 / 15NOV19
Stockholm Arlanda – Skelleftea Various dates until 28NOV19
Stockholm Arlanda – Sundsvall Various dates until 29NOV19
Stockholm Arlanda – Umea Various dates until 27NOV19
Stockholm Arlanda – Zurich 05NOV19 / 06NOV19 / 13NOV19 / 15NOV19