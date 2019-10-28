Azul launches E195-E2 service in 4Q19

Brazilian carrier Azul earlier this month launched first passenger service on board the new Embraer E195-E2 variant, with inaugural flight scheduled on 16OCT19, from Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas to Brasilia.



The 136-seater E195-E2 will gradually enter service on following routes, note only the first flight date on following routes are listed.



Belo Horizonte – Brasilia First E195-E2 flight on 01DEC19

Belo Horizonte – Porto Alegre 02DEC19

Belo Horizonte – Salvador da Bahia 20DEC19

Belo Horizonte – Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas 01NOV19

Salvador da Bahia – Maceio 20DEC19

Salvador da Bahia – Petrolina 03FEB20

Salvador da Bahia – Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas 21DEC19 (various dates until 02FEB20)

Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Brasilia 16OCT19

Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Curitiba 08NOV19

Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Florianopolis 25DEC19 (Selected flights until 30DEC19)

Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 25DEC19 (As well as 28DEC19 and 30DEC19)

Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Porto Alegre 28OCT19



The E195-E2 aircraft is also scheduled to operate on selected dates on one-time basis on other routes.