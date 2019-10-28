Azul launches E195-E2 service in 4Q19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Brazilian carrier Azul earlier this month launched first passenger service on board the new Embraer E195-E2 variant, with inaugural flight scheduled on 16OCT19, from Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas to Brasilia.

The 136-seater E195-E2 will gradually enter service on following routes, note only the first flight date on following routes are listed.

Belo Horizonte – Brasilia First E195-E2 flight on 01DEC19
Belo Horizonte – Porto Alegre 02DEC19
Belo Horizonte – Salvador da Bahia 20DEC19
Belo Horizonte – Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas 01NOV19
Salvador da Bahia – Maceio 20DEC19
Salvador da Bahia – Petrolina 03FEB20
Salvador da Bahia – Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas 21DEC19 (various dates until 02FEB20)
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Brasilia 16OCT19
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Curitiba 08NOV19
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Florianopolis 25DEC19 (Selected flights until 30DEC19)
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 25DEC19 (As well as 28DEC19 and 30DEC19)
Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Porto Alegre 28OCT19

The E195-E2 aircraft is also scheduled to operate on selected dates on one-time basis on other routes.

The route development forum for the Americas
Indianapolis, Indiana  4 - 6 February 2020

Find out more

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.