South African Airways begins Africa World Airlines codeshare from Oct 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

South African Airways at the launch of Northern winter 2019/20 season is introducing codeshare partnership with Africa World Airlines, covering service to/from Accra. New codeshare routes listed below is effective 27OCT19.

South African Airways operated by Africa World Airlines
Accra – Abuja
Accra – Kumasi
Accra – Lagos