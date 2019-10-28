South African Airways at the launch of Northern winter 2019/20 season is introducing codeshare partnership with Africa World Airlines, covering service to/from Accra. New codeshare routes listed below is effective 27OCT19.
South African Airways operated by Africa World Airlines
Accra – Abuja
Accra – Kumasi
Accra – Lagos
South African Airways begins Africa World Airlines codeshare from Oct 2019
Posted
South African Airways at the launch of Northern winter 2019/20 season is introducing codeshare partnership with Africa World Airlines, covering service to/from Accra. New codeshare routes listed below is effective 27OCT19.