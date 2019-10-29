Aegean Airlines S20 A320neo operations as of 25OCT19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Star Alliance member Aegean Airlines in recent weeks filed additional update to its planned Airbus A320neo operation, for summer 2020 season. Latest update as of 25OCT19, including changes to serve entry date and frequency, as follow.

Athens – Barcelona eff 19APR20 1 daily (12 weekly 03JUN20 – 30SEP20)
Athens – Brussels eff 01JUN20 1 daily
Athens – Frankfurt eff 29MAR20 2 daily
Athens – Hamburg eff 01OCT20 1 daily
Athens – Madrid 19APR20 – 29SEP20 1 weekly (4 weekly from 02JUN20)
Athens – Marseille eff 04APR20 1 weekly
Athens – Moscow Domodedovo 14JUN20 – 19SEP20 5 weekly (6 weekly 03JUL20 – 03SEP20)
Athens – Munich eff 29APR20 2 daily
Athens – Nice eff 31MAY20 3 weekly (2 weekly from 10JUN20, 1 weekly from 09OCT20)
Athens – Tel Aviv eff 19APR20 1 daily
Athens – Venice eff 29MAR20 4 weekly
Athens – Zurich eff 29MAR20 1 daily

Following Olympic Air service will also see Aegean Airlines A320neo operating:
Athens – Chania 01JUN20 – 30SEP20 1 daily
Athens – Iraklerion 01JUN20 – 30SEP20 1 daily
Athens – Larnaca
03APR20 – 15MAY20 1 weekly
01OCT20 – 24OCT20 1 daily

Athens – Thessaloniki 01JUN20 – 30SEP20 1 daily

The airline has removed planned A320neo service on Athens – Valencia route, initially filed as 2 weekly from 24MAY20.

More from Athens International Airport S.A. - Eleftherios Venizelos

View More

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway • 27 - 29 April 2020

With 45 meeting slots and unlimited networking opportunities, the event is your opportunity to engage in business-focused discussions with Europe's key decision makers.

Register now

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.