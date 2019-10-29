Aegean Airlines S20 A320neo operations as of 25OCT19

Star Alliance member Aegean Airlines in recent weeks filed additional update to its planned Airbus A320neo operation, for summer 2020 season. Latest update as of 25OCT19, including changes to serve entry date and frequency, as follow.

Athens – Barcelona eff 19APR20 1 daily (12 weekly 03JUN20 – 30SEP20)

Athens – Brussels eff 01JUN20 1 daily

Athens – Frankfurt eff 29MAR20 2 daily

Athens – Hamburg eff 01OCT20 1 daily

Athens – Madrid 19APR20 – 29SEP20 1 weekly (4 weekly from 02JUN20)

Athens – Marseille eff 04APR20 1 weekly

Athens – Moscow Domodedovo 14JUN20 – 19SEP20 5 weekly (6 weekly 03JUL20 – 03SEP20)

Athens – Munich eff 29APR20 2 daily

Athens – Nice eff 31MAY20 3 weekly (2 weekly from 10JUN20, 1 weekly from 09OCT20)

Athens – Tel Aviv eff 19APR20 1 daily

Athens – Venice eff 29MAR20 4 weekly

Athens – Zurich eff 29MAR20 1 daily



Following Olympic Air service will also see Aegean Airlines A320neo operating:

Athens – Chania 01JUN20 – 30SEP20 1 daily

Athens – Iraklerion 01JUN20 – 30SEP20 1 daily

Athens – Larnaca

03APR20 – 15MAY20 1 weekly

01OCT20 – 24OCT20 1 daily



Athens – Thessaloniki 01JUN20 – 30SEP20 1 daily



The airline has removed planned A320neo service on Athens – Valencia route, initially filed as 2 weekly from 24MAY20.