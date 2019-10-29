Delta 1Q20 Seattle – Beijing Capital aircraft changes

Delta in the first quarter of 2020 plans to introduce Airbus A330-900neo aircraft on Seattle – Beijing Capital service, on limited-time basis. From Seattle, A330-900neo to operate between 20FEB20 and 07MAR20, on 3 of 7 weekly flights, replacing Boeing 767. Additional changes remain possible.



DL129 SEA1537 – 1935+1PEK 76W x146

DL129 SEA1556 – 1935+1PEK 339 146



DL128 PEK1235 – 0733SEA 339 136

DL128 PEK1235 – 0753SEA 76W x136