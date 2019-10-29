Southwest Airlines during Spring 2020 plans to offer new limited-time international route from Baltimore/Washington, where the airline schedules Baltimore/Washington – Providenciales route. This route is scheduled once a week on Saturdays, operating from 07MAR20 to 11APR20, on board Boeing 737-700.
WN1366 BWI1055 – 1425PLS 73W 6
WN1367 PLS1240 – 1615BWI 73W 6
Southwest Airlines adds Baltimore/Washington – Providenciales service in 1H20
