Air France in summer 2020 season is introducing new flight number range AF9400 – 9499 for its European service, operated by Mainline and HOP!. Note on some European routes with multiple daily frequencies, the flight number range is mixed, meaning only certain flights will use AF9400 – 9499 flight number range.
Paris CDG – Alicante
Paris CDG – Bucharest
Paris CDG – Cork
Paris CDG – Faro
Paris CDG – Hannover
Paris CDG – Malaga
Paris CDG – Marrakech
Paris CDG – Valencia
Paris Orly – Ajaccio
Paris Orly – Calvi
Paris Orly – Madrid (Previously not covered on Airlineroute as new service)
Air France S20 Minor European flight number adjustments
