Air France S20 Eastern Canada service increase

Air France during summer peak season is expanding service to Montreal and Toronto, with additional 3 and 4 weekly flights added. Planned new service addition as follows.
Paris CDG – Montreal 29JUN20 – 21AUG20 Increase from 21 to 24 weekly
AF340 CDG1900 – 2040YUL 772 135
AF341 YUL2245 – 1140+1CDG 772 135
Paris CDG – Toronto 30JUN20 – 30AUG20 Increase from 10 to 14 weekly
AF386 CDG1700 – 1920YYZ 772 D
AF393 YYZ2120 – 1050+1CDG 772 D
