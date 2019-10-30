Vistara adds SIA Group codeshare to Australia from late-Oct 2019

Vistara at the launch of Northern winter 2019/20 season further expanded codeshare partnership with Singapore Airlines Group, covering service to Australia. Planned codeshare routes from 27OCT19 as follows.
Vistara operated by Silk Air
Singapore – Cairns
Singapore – Darwin
Vistara operated by Singapore Airlines
Singapore – Adelaide
Singapore – Brisbane
Singapore – Melbourne
Singapore – Melbourne – Wellington
Singapore – Perth
Singapore – Sydney
Singapore – Sydney – Canberra – Singapore
