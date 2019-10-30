Ethiopian Mozambique 1Q20 Lichinga service adjustment

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Ethiopian Mozambique Airlines from January 2020 is adjusting service to Lichinga, currently served twice weekly. From 03JAN20, Fridays service on board Dash8-Q400 will be operating as Maputo – Lichinga – Beira – Maputo, instead of opposite direction.

ET089 MPM0700 – 0930VXC1000 – 1125BEW1155 – 1330MPM DH8 5
ET088 MPM0700 – 0825BEW0850 – 1015VXC1040 – 1320MPM DH8 1

Routes Africa 2019

The route development forum for Africa
Routes recognises the importance of enhancing intra-Africa air connectivity to stimulate economic development across the region.

Find out more

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.