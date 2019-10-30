Ethiopian Mozambique Airlines from January 2020 is adjusting service to Lichinga, currently served twice weekly. From 03JAN20, Fridays service on board Dash8-Q400 will be operating as Maputo – Lichinga – Beira – Maputo, instead of opposite direction.
ET089 MPM0700 – 0930VXC1000 – 1125BEW1155 – 1330MPM DH8 5
ET088 MPM0700 – 0825BEW0850 – 1015VXC1040 – 1320MPM DH8 1
Ethiopian Mozambique 1Q20 Lichinga service adjustment
