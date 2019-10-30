S7 Airlines temporary files additional A320neo service in W20

oneWorld carrier S7 Airlines in OAG schedules has extended schedule listing into winter 2020/21 season, effective from 25OCT20. Highlights from the preliminary filing displays 4 additional Airbus A320neo operating routes, however it is likely these may be accelerated into summer 2020, or winter 2019/20 season.



Planned A320neo network addition for W20 as of 27OCT19 as follows.



Moscow Domodedovo – Berlin Tegel eff 25OCT20 1 daily

Moscow Domodedovo – Dusseldorf eff 25OCT20 1 daily

Moscow Domodedovo – Palma Mallorca 25OCT20 – 08NOV20 2 weekly

Moscow Domodedovo – Tashkent eff 27OCT20 3 weekly